Ham tops Singapore Open

KOREAN golfer Jeongwoo Ham entered the weekend of the Singapore Open as the surprise halfway leader at Sentosa Golf Club.

He carded a three-under-par 68 on the formidable Serapong Course to move to 10-under for a two-shot lead over Thailand’s Jazz Janewattananond.

Jazz, the champion here on this course in 2019, returned a 66, while Gaganjeet Bhullar from India and Japan’s Tomohiro Ishizaka share third place, another stroke behind.

Bhullar and Ishizaka both shot 68s in the fourth event of the season on the Asian Tour, which is also part of The International Series.

Ham started the day in a share of the lead with Thailand’s Ekpharit Wu and maintained yesterday’s momentum while Wu fell away, carding a 75.

The Korean has only ever played in seven Asian Tour events outside of Korea, with a best finish of joint 29th in the International Series Japan two weeks ago. / RSC