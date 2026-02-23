Cebu

‘Hamnet’ cast stuns at Baftas 2026

Photo from Hamnet Facebook page
Published on

CHLOE Zhao’s adaptation of “Hamnet” has been gaining buzz all awards-season long.

The cast in attendance included Paul Mescal, Joe Alwyn, Noah Jupe, Jessie Buckley and director Chloe Zhao.

The cast and crew of the coveted film also won the “Outstanding British Film” category alongside Jesse Buckley with the “Lead Actress” category for her role as Agnes Hathaway.

The Shakespearean drama, based on Maggie O’Farrell’s bestselling novel of the same name, reimagines the life of William Shakespeare’s wife as she navigates love, grief and motherhood in 16th-century England. (KBC)

