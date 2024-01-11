Hand grenade found in Duljo Fatima

A HAND grenade was discovered along a drainage in Sitio Mayflower, Barangay Duljo Fatima, Cebu City, about 10 a.m. on Monday, January 8, 2024.

SunStar Cebu learned from the Mambaling Police Station 11 that a resident of the area, 47-year-old Edwin Enriquez, found the hand grenade while he was walking in the area, thus he picked it up.

After informing the Cebu City Police Office's City Mobile Force Company (CMFC) of his discovery, Enriquez handed the device over to the police when they showed up.

The police are currently tracking down the owner of the grenade. (DVG, TPT)