Cebu

Hand-in-hand for good: Watsons and Operation Smile Philippines continue bringing more smiles to children in Cebu

Watsons employees work hand in hand to support the Operation Smile medical mission at Cebu City Medical Center, helping bring cleft care closer to Filipino children and families.
Watsons employees work hand in hand to support the Operation Smile medical mission at Cebu City Medical Center, helping bring cleft care closer to Filipino children and families.Contributed Photo
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Every child deserves a childhood filled with smiles. But for children born with cleft lip and palate, making that possible can take a community. Beyond the physical challenges, some children experience teasing and bullying, which can affect their confidence and willingness to interact with others.

For 13 years, Watsons Philippines has partnered with Operation Smile Philippines to help children access the cleft care they need. From October 5 to 9, 2026, the partnership continued with its 36th surgical mission in Cebu, bringing free cleft surgery and comprehensive care closer to children and families from Cebu and nearby provinces. (Sponsored Content)

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