HANDURAWAN pop-up gathers Cebu’s fashion, creative talents

Cebuano designers, artisans and makers will gather for HANDURAWAN: Cebu Wear Pop-Up from August 29 to 31, 2026, celebrating the island’s creative spirit through fashion and craftsmanship.

Presented under the Cebu Wear campaign, the three-day showcase highlights locally designed ready-to-wear pieces, handwoven textiles, jewelry, bags, footwear and handcrafted accessories that reinterpret Cebuano heritage through contemporary design.

Named after the Cebuano word “handurawan,” which evokes memories and imagination, the event explores how fashion can tell stories of identity, tradition and craftsmanship while providing a platform for Cebu’s creative community.

More than a fashion showcase in NUSTAR, HANDURAWAN brings together established and emerging creatives whose work reflects the island’s evolving design landscape and enduring cultural traditions. / TRC S