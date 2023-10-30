‘Harassment’ of BSKE candidate in Dumanjug under investigation

POLICE are investigating an incident in Barangay Tapon, Dumanjug, Cebu where armed men reportedly harassed a candidate for Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE).

A video of the alleged incident went viral on social media. It showed two men carrying guns despite the gun ban being implemented nationwide.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare, spokesperson of Police Regional Office in Central Visayas, said Monday, October 30, 2023, that the suspects were allegedly headed by a candidate running for councilor.

But Pelare emphasized that the case is an isolated incident and that the BSKE is generally peaceful and safe. (RJM)