Harbour City closing doors at SM City Cebu

The Harbour City branch at SM City Cebu opened in 1993 when the mall management invited them to be pioneering tenants of the first SM Mall in Visayas.

For 30 years, the dim sum restaurant has captured the taste and heart of the Cebuanos. Its opening at SM City Cebu paved the way for the Harbour City group to open up five more brands with more than 30 stores nationwide.

"As we prepare to close our doors on January 31, 2024, to give way to the mall's redevelopment, our hearts are filled with love and gratitude," it said.

"Removing our signage, clearing the kitchen, and turning off the lights feel like bidding goodbye to an old friend, knowing that the shared laughter and the intimate conversations will now slowly reside and remain in our hearts," it added.

The SM City branch of Harbour City is now a vessel of memories after witnessing years of family and friend get-togethers offering the classic dim sum and tea house dining experience. (EHP)