Harmonica player’s arrest sparks ordinance review

THE arrest of a 68-year-old harmonica player in downtown Cebu City has prompted lawmakers to push for a major review of the city’s Anti-Mendicancy Ordinance, with several councilors questioning whether existing laws are already outdated and no longer responsive to modern forms of street performance and poverty.

During Tuesday's (May 19, 2026) regular session, members of the City Council agreed to revisit City Ordinance 1631, or the Anti-Mendicancy Ordinance, following the controversial arrest of Ireneo Vidal, whose case sparked nationwide attention and heated debates on social media.

Vidal was apprehended by personnel of the City Anti-Mendicancy Office (CCAMO) after he was seen along Colon Street playing the harmonica while accepting donations from passersby.

The elderly man insisted he was not begging and said he was merely trying to earn enough money to buy food for his three-year-old grandson.

Videos and online posts about his arrest quickly went viral, generating millions of views and triggering public outrage, sympathy, and criticism over the City Government’s enforcement of anti-mendicancy laws.

The controversy reached the City Council, where lawmakers spent several minutes debating not only the legality of the arrest, but also the broader issue of how the city should deal with buskers, street performers, and vulnerable senior citizens struggling to survive.

Councilor Phillip Zafra said the incident exposed the need to reconcile City’s Anti-Mendicancy Ordinance with the city’s existing ordinance regulating busking activities.

“I think it’s high time now for us to revisit the Anti-Mendicancy Ordinance,” Zafra said.

He pointed out that society and public behavior have significantly evolved since the ordinance was enacted decades ago, noting that modern forms of voluntary giving, similar to online crowdfunding and “GoFundMe” culture, have blurred the line between begging and entertainment.

“Daghan na kaayo ni-evolve nga situation. If you define busking, you do entertainment activities online or in public, then voluntary ra na paghatag,” he said.

Zafra stressed that street performers provide entertainment in exchange for voluntary donations, making the legal distinction between busking and mendicancy increasingly unclear.

He urged law enforcers to exercise compassion, fairness and sound judgment when implementing the law.

“In implementing the law, you should see to it that it is with conscience, with compassion, with justice,” he said.

The councilor further emphasized that under legal principles, doubts in interpretation should generally favor the accused.

“When you are in doubt, there’s a doctrine in the law nga it should be interpreted in favor of the accused,” he added.

Zafra also questioned why authorities aggressively pursued Vidal while many more serious violations remain unresolved.

“Naa pay daghang seryoso nga nahimo wa ma-address, pero kato gi-priso pa gyud,” he said.

He moved to refer the issue to the Committee on Social Services for a comprehensive review involving the Anti-Mendicancy Office, social welfare officials, police, barangays, and other stakeholders to harmonize the Anti-Mendicancy Ordinance with the city’s busking ordinance.

The motion was eventually approved by the City Council.

Councilor Pastor Alcover Jr., who delivered a lengthy privilege speech on Vidal’s case, reiterated the need for a joint investigation into the elderly man’s arrest and alleged maltreatment.

Alcover said the issue was not only about law enforcement but also about human dignity and compassion.

“The manner of the arrest, and the manner with which the poor lolo was put into the cell, is another thing that we have to look into,” he said.

In his privilege speech, Alcover questioned whether authorities properly implemented Section 5 of the Anti-Mendicancy Ordinance, which provides that elderly mendicants aged 60 years old and above should be turned over to the Department of Social Welfare Services (DSWS).

“Kung ang balaod mismo nagaingon nga ang tigulang nga naglisod, kinahanglan itugyan sa social workers, nganong nahimong prisohan man hinuon ang iyang naadtuan?” Alcover said.

The councilor also disclosed that the City Anti-Mendicancy Board, which was created under City Ordinance 1840, has reportedly never been formally convened.

According to Alcover, a functioning board could have helped establish more humane and responsive policies instead of relying mainly on apprehension and punitive enforcement.

“Instead of relying purely on apprehension and punitive action, there could have been clearer intervention programs, rehabilitation measures, and social protection mechanisms anchored on compassion and human dignity,” he said.

However, not all councilors agreed with criticisms directed at law enforcers.

Councilor Sisinio Andales defended the implementation of the ordinance, emphasizing that laws must apply equally regardless of social status.

“It is a general rule that laws must be enforced to all, irrespective of your status. What’s the purpose of having a law if we could bend the law itself?" he said.

Andales noted that Presidential Decree 1563, or the Anti-Mendicancy Law, has existed since 1978, while Cebu City’s local ordinance has been in effect since 1996.

He said many residents have long complained about the growing number of mendicants and street dwellers in Cebu City, pressuring authorities to strictly implement the law.

“These are sore eyes in the City of Cebu. People ask why ordinances are not being enforced,” he said.

Still, Andales clarified that allegations that Vidal was manhandled during the arrest should be separately investigated.

“I would agree if there might be maltreatment, that’s another thing,” he added.

During the discussions, some councilors also raised concerns over the lack of coordination between the legislative and executive branches in addressing mendicancy issues.

Alcover urged Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival to finally convene the Anti-Mendicancy Board to formulate long-term and humane solutions.

However, some councilors argued that the City Council should already begin its own review instead of waiting for the executive department to act.

Councilor Jose Lorenzo Abellanosa, author of the city’s busking ordinance, was also requested to participate in the tri-committee discussions due to the possible overlap between busking regulations and anti-mendicancy enforcement.

A meeting involving the Anti-Mendicancy Office, the committees concerned, and other stakeholders would be held after Monday’s flag ceremony to begin formal discussions on policy reforms.

Among the issues expected to be tackled are possible amendments to the Anti-Mendicancy Ordinance, clearer distinctions between busking and begging, enforcement guidelines for senior citizens and vulnerable individuals, and the possible reactivation of the Cebu City Anti-Mendicancy Board.

Despite the ongoing debates, councilors generally agreed that Vidal’s case exposed larger social problems involving poverty, homelessness, and the lack of sustainable support systems for struggling residents.

Vidal has since been released from detention after his case was placed under summary proceedings, although he is still scheduled to appear before the court for arraignment on June 22. (CAV)