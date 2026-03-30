Harry Potter teaser released ahead of 2026 debut

HBO Max has unveiled the official teaser for its upcoming "Harry Potter," offering a first look at the highly anticipated television adaptation of the beloved wizarding world.

The first season has been confirmed to adapt "Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone," staying close to the original storyline that introduces audiences to Harry’s journey into the world of magic.

The series is scheduled to premiere in December 2026, aligning with the holiday season. Further details about the full cast and episode structure are expected to be announced as production progresses. (AYP)