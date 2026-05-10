Harry Styles drops vibrant disco-funk MV for ‘Dance No More’

THE pop star, dressed in red shorts, a yellow necktie and a blue jacket, danced through a gym in the music video for his new single “Dance No More,” released on Friday, May 8, 2026.

The disco-funk track is part of his 12-track album “Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally,” which — true to its title — featured themes of romance and affection throughout.

The music video follows two earlier releases from the album, “Aperture” and “American Girls.”

Styles recently made headlines amid engagement rumors after partner Zoë Kravitz was spotted in April wearing a large ring on her left ring finger.” / JAT