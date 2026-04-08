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Harry Styles reveals Meltdown Festival lineup

Harry Styles reveals Meltdown Festival lineup
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HARRY Styles has revealed the performer lineup for the June 11-21 Meltdown Festival at London’s Southbank Centre.

The lineup includes Kamasi Washington, Mulatu Astatke, Nilüfer Yanya, Warpaint, Ninajirachi, and LCD Soundsystem’s James Murphy.

Harry Styles is also set to headline a solo concert on June 16.

The festival will showcase “Styles’ favorite artists beyond music” through free and family-friendly events.

Tickets will be available on April 8 for members and April 10 for the general public. (Tasha Zosa Anton, UP Cebu Intern)

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