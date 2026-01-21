Harry Styles to release new album March 6

HARRY Styles will release his fourth studio album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally., on March 6, 2026.

The 12-track album will be released worldwide and is executive produced by Kid Harpoon. Styles, a Grammy Award-winning artist, announced the project Tuesday, Jan. 20.

The upcoming record follows a string of critically and commercially successful releases and marks his first full-length album since “Harry’s House” in 2022.

No further details on track titles or lead singles had been announced as of posting. / PR