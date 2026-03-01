Harvard Business Review guides employers through the AI revolution

A race to the moon. A race to Mars. A race to the future. Now, in 2026, it’s a race to AI.

According to a February 2026 Harvard Business Review (HBR) article, the world of work is being reshaped by AI in ways both visible and subtle. Trends such as navigating the realities of the AI era, guarding against emerging AI threats and redefining the human-machine workforce are forcing organizations — and employees — to rethink what work really means.

Here’s how AI is expected to shape work trends in 2026.

Mirage of efficiency

Contrary to popular belief, AI isn’t eliminating jobs simply because it’s smarter; it’s CEOs embracing a promise that may never fully materialize. Organizations are dazzled by the allure of “anticipated efficiency gains,” assuming that shrinking human teams will automatically spark innovation. But AI, as it stands, isn’t ready to replace top talent. The layoffs we’re seeing may be less about necessity and more about the spectacle of AI-driven transformation.

Mental health takes a hit

The rise of AI carries an invisible cost: employees’ mental well-being. A Gartner survey cited by HBR revealed that 91% of CIOs and IT leaders report their organizations dedicate little to no time to monitoring the behavioral byproducts of AI. As staff navigate new tools and ambiguous expectations, organizations are already seeing disputes over terminations and “inappropriate behavior” after employees followed AI-generated guidance.

‘Workslop’ epidemic

In the pursuit of higher productivity, companies are pushing employees to embrace AI — sometimes mandating it. But quantity doesn’t equal quality. “Workslop,” or low-quality outputs generated quickly through AI, is on the rise. Employees spend nearly two hours per case correcting errors caused by AI-driven tasks. Organizations that mandate AI adoption often see higher usage but lower-quality results, while those investing in meaningful AI change management may experience slower adoption — but deliver greater long-term value.

Restoring humanity in hiring

AI has turned hiring into an arms race. Candidates use AI to enhance their applications; organizations use AI to screen them. The result is a hiring environment marked by low trust and inauthenticity. By 2028, Gartner estimates that 25% of applicants could be entirely fake. Forward-thinking employers are experimenting with hybrid approaches — combining in-person events, experiential assessments and AI tools — to maintain quality while preserving a human touch.

Espionage in the AI era?

AI-driven hiring and remote work have opened new doors for insider threats. In 2025, CrowdStrike reported 320 incidents in which AI-assisted deepfakes and stolen identities were used to secure fraudulent employment. Security leaders are now contending with audio and video deepfakes in real time. HR departments, long considered peripheral in cybersecurity, are suddenly on the front lines, training employees to recognize and report malicious activity.

Tech-to-trades

With AI threatening certain careers, many digital workers are pivoting to “AI-proof” professions in skilled trades. Companies that anticipate these shifts can retain critical talent, upskill their teams and avoid talent drain while building a new pipeline of skilled tradespeople.

Process experts over tech prodigies

The most valuable employees aren’t necessarily those who can code the newest AI tool, but those who can rethink how work is done. Organizations redesigning workflows around AI are twice as likely to exceed revenue goals, proving that creativity and systems thinking often outweigh platform-specific expertise.

Digital twins, employee rights

Digital doppelgangers — AI avatars that replicate employees — are beginning to emerge. As organizations experiment with digitally cloning high performers, questions of compensation, rights and consent become unavoidable. In 2026, employees may increasingly demand compensation not just for training AI systems, but for the continued use of their digital likeness.