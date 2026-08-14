Harvesting hope in Northern Cebu

Corn, on the other hand, provides farmers with a shorter growing cycle and a quicker source of income. It is widely cultivated in both Medellin and Bogo City, but this shorter cycle also comes with greater vulnerability to severe weather. When corn is flattened by strong winds at a critical growth stage, farmers can suffer significant losses, as the damaged crop may no longer be suitable for a normal harvest.

For farmers in both communities, planting sugarcane and corn is a balance between opportunity and risk. Each crop provides income, supports local agricultural workers and helps sustain rural families.

Despite rising production costs, unpredictable weather and the threat of typhoons, the farmers of Medellin and Bogo continue to cultivate their fields — turning Cebu’s soil into a source of food, income and hope for their families.

Their harvest is more than just a product of the land. It is a reflection of resilience, patience, and the determination to keep farming through every season.