Hauler faces case for ignoring warnings on waste dumping

THE Lapu-Lapu City Government is cracking down on environmental offenders, moving to file legal action against a waste hauling company accused of open dumping, a direct and serious violation of Republic Act (RA) 9003, or the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act of 2000.

The establishment, located in Sitio Mahayahay, Barangay Bankal, Lapu-Lapu City, had unsegregated garbage, including food waste stored in blue barrels, emitting a foul odor on the site, as shown in photos taken during the issuance of the closure order on Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025.

City Legal Officer James Allan Sayson explained in an interview on Thursday, Oct. 30, that the action was prompted by the establishment’s continued noncompliance despite being served several citation tickets and a cease and desist order (CDO).

“We gave them a chance to clean up their area, granting them two weeks not to dump there so it could be settled once and for all, and they agreed, but they still did not comply,” said Sayson in a mix of Cebuano and English.

He explained that the establishment was summoned and made to sign an undertaking to clear its site within two weeks and halt dumping activities.

However, inspections conducted on Sept. 6 and 9 by the City Environment and Natural Resources Office revealed that the establishment failed to honor its commitment and, despite a previously issued CDO, continued its operations.

On Sept. 19, Cenro submitted a letter to the City Legal Office recommending the immediate issuance of a closure order and the filing of appropriate legal actions in accordance with RA 9003, or the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act of 2000.

As a result, the City Government issued a final closure order for the business and intends to file the appropriate legal cases in court.

The business establishment initially held a valid business permit, which was ultimately revoked due to repeated environmental violations.

Sayson stressed that open dumping is strictly prohibited in Lapu-Lapu City.

“Let this be a lesson to all businesses,” said Sayson, adding that hauling companies are responsible for properly segregating waste, separating recyclables from items that must be disposed of. / DPC