Have Ian, Matet de Leon reconciled?

Speculation is growing that siblings Ian and Matet de Leon may have finally reconciled.

The rumors stemmed from Ian’s Facebook post on Tuesday, June 30, 2026, which read: “Thank you so much for the wonderful conversation! God bless us and our family!”

Ian also tagged his younger sister, Matet, in the post. However, the actress has yet to comment or issue a statement regarding Ian’s post.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Matet shared an old photo of herself with siblings Lotlot and Ian, along with their mother, on her Facebook page.

“We miss you, Ma,” Matet wrote in the caption, accompanied by a smiling face and heart emoji.

The posts have fueled hopes among fans that the siblings have begun mending their relationship after their reported falling-out over their inheritance. / TRC