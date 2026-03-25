'Hawak mo ang Beat:' The AI song that fooled the internet

We’ve long believed that making music is a delicate craft — one that demands time, soul and sustained effort. It is a process shaped by grit and, often, repeated failure. But the rapid rise of artificial intelligence (AI), now capable of generating professional-grade beats and vocals in seconds, is beginning to unsettle that belief among Filipino creatives.

The viral track “Hawak Mo Ang Beat” proves exactly that.

The song exploded online for one simple reason: it’s catchy, fun and undeniably danceable. But behind it lies a twist. The entire track was generated by AI. While often associated with the name “DJ Mogo,” the song relies on algorithms to simulate both vocals and musical arrangement.

And the internet didn’t hesitate.

Within 24 hours, the track dominated TikTok, Instagram Reels and Facebook, amassing millions of views. From street dance challenges in Cebu to memes shared across the country, it quickly climbed the charts leaving many surprised when it was revealed that no human artist was behind it.

What began as a local trend has since grown into a global conversation, raising a pressing question: is this a clever innovation, or a warning sign for the future of creativity?

The “soul” of the machine

Social media is now flooded with AI-generated music, proving that machines can produce “one-hit wonders” with minimal human input. For critics, this signals a deeper concern — that dependence on AI could erode creativity and detach art from genuine human experience.

At the center of the debate is a fundamental issue: can a machine replicate the “soul” behind art?

Supporters argue that AI democratizes creativity, making music production more accessible, even for those with limited resources or physical constraints. Critics, however, insist that something essential is lost when art is reduced to prompts and algorithms.

Research supports this skepticism. Studies show that once a piece is identified as AI-generated, audiences tend to rate it lower in authenticity. The reaction is often linked to the “uncanny valley,” a sense of discomfort when something appears human but lacks emotional depth.

“Hawak Mo Ang Beat” captures that tension perfectly. It moves, it entertains but it doesn’t quite feel.

A longer history than we think

While AI music feels like a recent phenomenon, its roots go back decades.

Early experiments date to 1951 with Alan Turing’s work and the 1958 “Illiac Suite,” the first composition created by a computer. Today’s tools are far more advanced but not necessarily more human.

Recent studies suggest that AI-generated music still falls short of human compositions in emotional complexity. In evaluations by musical experts, human-made works consistently outperform AI in emotional resonance.

The cost of “perfect” music

Industry observers point to several risks tied to the growing use of AI in music:

Predictability — AI often relies on patterns, resulting in repetitive or formulaic output

Over-polished sound — Tracks may lack the imperfections that make music feel real

Copyright concerns — AI models are trained on existing works, raising ethical and legal issues

Creative displacement — Human artists risk being sidelined in favor of faster, cheaper production

For many, the concern is not just about quality but about value.

Algorithm or artistry?

As the hype around “Hawak Mo Ang Beat” settles, the conversation becomes clearer.

AI can create a hit. It can generate rhythm, mimic emotion and even fool millions. But it cannot live the experiences that give art its meaning. It cannot feel heartbreak. It cannot struggle. It cannot remember.

The future of music may not lie in rejecting AI but in defining its limits. Because while machines can produce sound, the soul of music still belongs to those who have something real to say.