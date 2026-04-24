Hawks stun Knicks anew

CJ McCollum sank a fadeaway jumper with 12.5 seconds remaining to spoil New York’s night once again, lifting the Atlanta Hawks to a 109-108 win over the Knicks and a 2-1 lead in their first-round NBA playoff series on Thursday (Friday, April 24, 2026, PH time).

After helping Atlanta steal Game 2 at Madison Square Garden, McCollum delivered again when the Hawks trailed by one point late in the fourth quarter. He rose for a 15-foot jumper and finished with 23 points, according to an Associated Press (AP) report.

Hawks coach Quin Snyder praised the shot but credited the team’s overall effort.

“They work, they share,” Snyder said in the AP story. “That’s the thing about this group that I’ve enjoyed so much.”

Atlanta controlled most of the contest and built an 18-point lead in the first half. But the Knicks fought back and moved ahead 108-105 after Jalen Brunson completed a three-point play with 1:03 left.

Jalen Johnson, who paced the Hawks with 24 points, answered with a basket before McCollum’s game-winner. Josh Hart then missed a three-pointer for New York, and although the Knicks grabbed the offensive rebound, they failed to get off a shot before the shot clock expired.

New York also failed on its final possession as Brunson turned the ball over before the buzzer sounded.

T-Wolves 113, Nuggets 96

In another playoff game, Jaden McDaniels and the Minnesota Timberwolves overpowered the Denver Nuggets, 113-96, to grab a 2-1 series lead, the AP reported.

McDaniels posted 20 points and 10 rebounds, while Ayo Dosunmu scored 25 points with nine assists off the bench. Donte DiVincenzo added 15 points and four steals as Minnesota built a 27-point lead in the third quarter.

The Timberwolves dominated inside with a 68-34 scoring advantage in the paint. Rudy Gobert also helped contain three-time MVP Nikola Jokic, who still finished with 27 points and 15 rebounds on 7-of-26 shooting.

Meanwhile in Toronto, Scottie Barnes recorded playoff career highs of 33 points and 11 assists, while RJ Barrett also scored a playoff-best 33 points as the Raptors defeated Cleveland, 126-104. The victory ended Toronto’s 12-game playoff losing streak against the Cavaliers, who still lead the series 2-1, according to AP. / LBG