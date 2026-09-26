Haze clouds Cebu, disrupts classes

Rhey Jhon P. Gogo / Junior Journo

THE haze from forest fires in Kalimantan, Indonesia, affected air quality and visibility in Metro Cebu, prompting class suspensions and concerns over prolonged exposure to polluted air.

The Environmental Management Bureau 7 reported unhealthy to acutely unhealthy air quality in Metro Cebu during the haze episode, which was carried toward Central Visayas by prevailing winds. On one monitoring period, the bureau recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 208, classified as “acutely unhealthy.”

The haze was visible in parts of Metro Cebu, with residents reporting grayish skies and reduced visibility.

For 15-year-old student Ivan Jade Lava of Guizo, Cebu, the haze was noticeable because the surroundings appeared different from normal.

“The first thing I noticed was how the surroundings looked faded and slightly blurry, especially when I looked at things that were farther away,” Lava said.

Fourteen-year-old Jorel Encipido of Cambaro said he first noticed the haze while going to school. He said the air looked cloudy and distant objects were harder to see clearly.

The haze also affected the students’ daily activities. Lava said he tried not to stay outdoors longer than necessary when the haze was noticeable. Encipido said he spent less time outdoors when the air appeared unclear.

Both students also reported discomfort while outside. Lava said he experienced irritation in his eyes and throat and found breathing uncomfortable when the air felt particularly heavy. Encipido also reported eye irritation after staying outdoors for extended periods.

The poor air quality also affected schools. Several local government units suspended face-to-face classes and shifted to Alternative Delivery Mode during periods when air quality reached unhealthy levels.

Cebu City, for example, suspended face-to-face classes and directed schools to use modular distance learning, asynchronous classes and other flexible learning modalities during a period of hazardous air quality.

Authorities have advised residents to follow official air-quality advisories rather than rely only on the appearance of the sky.

People are also advised to limit prolonged outdoor activities during periods of poor air quality, while those more sensitive to air pollution should take additional precautions.

The haze episode highlights the effects that transboundary air pollution can have on communities far from the fires that produce it.