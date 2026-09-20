Haze grounds students

STUDENTS across eight local government units in Cebu will shift to remote learning on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, after thick haze from Indonesian wildfires pushed the province’s air quality into hazardous territory.

Local chief executives in the cities of Cebu, Mandaue, Lapu-Lapu, Talisay, Naga, Carcar, Toledo and the town of Minglanilla ordered the suspension of in-person classes at all levels for both public and private schools. Educational institutions have been directed to immediately shift to modular, online, or asynchronous learning to ensure continuity.

In Talisay City, Mayor Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas Jr. mandated the suspension strictly for public schools as a precaution to keep children indoors. Private schools and Talisay City College retain the discretion to suspend operations based on local safety assessments.

Driven by overseas wildfires

The deteriorating air quality is caused by transboundary haze — smoke blown across international borders — originating from Kalimantan, Indonesia.

Widespread forest fires in the neighboring country have devastated over 200,000 hectares of land. These fires are being fueled by El Niño-driven droughts, agricultural land clearing, and the degradation of drained peatlands. As a result, hazardous particulate matter has been sent drifting across the Visayas and Mindanao.

Nearing emergency levels

The widespread school closures followed alarming data from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources-Environmental Management Bureau (DENR-EMB) 7.

At 1 a.m. on Sunday, Metro Cebu’s Air Quality Index (AQI) peaked at a record 296. This figure is just five points shy of the 301 mark, which the government classifies as an “Emergency.”

By 4 p.m., the AQI in Metro Cebu had eased slightly to 248, while a monitoring station in Toledo City recorded 216. Both levels remain classified as “Acutely Unhealthy.” The AQI is a standard measurement used to report how polluted the air is and what immediate health effects might be a concern, meaning the current air quality poses significant health risks to the general public.

Health precautions and next steps

With atmospheric conditions expected to remain poor through Monday, health and disaster risk management officials are urging residents to take strict precautions.

The public is advised to keep windows closed, postpone unnecessary trips, and utilize indoor facilities for exercise or sports. Gullas noted that while he initially considered keeping schools open to better control students’ outdoor exposure, the severe air quality readings warranted an immediate suspension.

Vulnerable populations face the highest risks from the pollution. Children, senior citizens, and individuals with respiratory or heart conditions have been strictly advised to remain indoors.

For those whose outdoor travel is absolutely unavoidable, authorities strongly recommend wearing N95 or KN95 masks, which are specifically designed to filter dangerous fine airborne particles.

Local health departments and disaster management authorities remain on high alert. They will continue to closely monitor ambient air quality in coordination with EMB 7 to issue further public advisories as conditions develop. / DPC