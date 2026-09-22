Haze hangs on

AIR quality in Metro Cebu improved on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026, but remained at the “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups” level, with the Environmental Management Bureau (EMB) 7 recording an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 105 as of 4 p.m.

The reading was down from 114 at 11 a.m. and earlier readings of 112, but remained within the same classification.

The EMB 7 advised people with respiratory conditions, including asthma, to limit outdoor exertion while pollution levels remain elevated.

The ongoing poor air quality comes amid transboundary haze linked to fires in Kalimantan, Indonesia. The EMB 7 said continuing fires and prevailing southwest winds could increase concentrations of fine particulate matter, or PM2.5, in Central Visayas, adding that the movement of haze depends on wind direction and speed.

Residents, particularly those vulnerable to air pollution, were advised by the bureau to limit exposure to polluted outdoor air. People who need to go outside may use a properly fitted N95 or KN95 respirator for added protection against fine particles, it said.

Fluctuating quality

Air quality has fluctuated sharply in recent days. On Sunday, Sept. 20, the Metro Cebu station recorded a peak AQI of 296 at 1 a.m., just below the 301 “Emergency” threshold, before easing to 248 by 4 p.m.

On Monday, Sept. 21, the reading fell further to 167 at 4 p.m., although it remained in the “Very Unhealthy” range.

Toledo reading remains good

The EMB 7 monitoring station in Barangay Cabitoonan, Toledo City, recorded an AQI of 41 at 4 p.m., classified as “Good.” The station had no available reading during earlier morning updates because of reported technical problems.

The difference between the Metro Cebu and Toledo readings reflects how air quality can vary between monitoring locations depending on the concentration and movement of pollutants. Previous EMB 7 monitoring has also shown substantially different readings between the two stations.

The EMB 7 continues to monitor ambient air quality and has urged residents to check its official advisories because conditions can change during the day.

The agency also advised people, particularly those in sensitive groups, to take precautions while monitoring the latest air quality conditions. / DPC