Haze in Metro Cebu worsens

METRO Cebu’s fine particulate matter (PM2.5) Air Quality Index (AQI) reached 252 on Thursday morning, September 3, 2026, as haze continued to affect several parts of the country before easing slightly in the afternoon and health authorities prepared hospitals and other health facilities for a possible rise in respiratory cases.

Data from the Environmental Management Bureau (EMB) showed acutely unhealthy PM2.5 levels in Talisay City, Cebu, and very unhealthy levels in Zamboanga City as of 6 a.m.

In Metro Cebu, the AQI rose from 241 at 4 a.m. to 252 by 11 a.m., according to EMB 7 air quality monitoring specialist Arthur Niño Calupig. In its 4 p.m. advisory, EMB 7 said the AQI had eased slightly to 251 but remained in the acutely unhealthy category.

The EMB 7 said the haze was possibly associated with smoke and transboundary haze from ongoing fires in Kalimantan, Indonesia. Prevailing winds may have transported the pollutants toward the Philippines.

Calupig said authorities could not yet determine when the elevated PM2.5 levels and haze would subside because conditions depend on the fires in Indonesia and wind patterns.

Worsening pollution

Air quality readings in Metro Cebu have climbed steadily since Tuesday, September 1, when the AQI ranged from 152 to 173, within the very unhealthy category. On Wednesday, readings rose to 203, 208 and 215, all classified as acutely unhealthy.

The worsening conditions prompted several local government units to suspend face-to-face classes.

Calupig said the haze was affecting Cebu Province, Bohol and parts of Eastern Visayas. Pollutants have also become concentrated over parts of the Visayas and Mindanao.

The EMB Central Office also reported “unhealthy for sensitive groups” PM2.5 readings at Palawan State University, the Ateneo de Naga University Compound, Garden of Love in Iloilo City, Tacloban City and Calinan National High School in Davao City.

An AQI reading of 252 was the highest recorded during the current haze episode and surpassed levels observed when Indonesian forest fires affected the country in October 2015, according to Calupig.

Calupig said the elevated PM2.5 concentration should be taken seriously because health effects may not be immediately apparent, particularly among people without existing medical conditions.

“Let us take the haze seriously because its effects may not be immediately felt, especially by those without underlying conditions. However, in the long term, it can cause shortness of breath and further trigger existing respiratory illnesses,” Calupig said.

Authorities continue to issue advisories as conditions change, he said.

NCR mostly ‘good’

Metro Manila showed generally better air quality in the latest monitoring.

Most stations in the capital region recorded “good” PM2.5 levels, including those in Mandaluyong, Manila, Marikina, Muntinlupa, Navotas, Parañaque, Pateros, Quezon City-Commonwealth, San Juan, Taguig and Valenzuela, according to the Philippine News Agency.

“Fair” PM2.5 readings were recorded in Caloocan, Las Piñas, Parañaque-Don Bosco and Quezon City-Ateneo.

The DENR-EMB said it continues to monitor air quality nationwide through its network of air quality monitoring stations to assess the extent and potential impacts of the haze.

Health precautions

Under the DENR’s provisional national ambient air quality guideline values for PM2.5, the AQI is described in six levels.

Green indicates “good” air quality, with conditions considered satisfactory and clean. Yellow indicates “fair” air quality, which remains acceptable but may cause minor health effects among sensitive individuals.

Air quality that is “unhealthy for sensitive groups” is placed under green. This means that people with respiratory conditions, children and older adults should limit strenuous outdoor activities.

As for red, it indicates “very unhealthy” conditions. The general public may experience health effects, while sensitive groups should avoid outdoor activities.

Purple signals “acutely unhealthy” air quality and a serious health alert. Everyone should stay indoors and wear protective masks when going outside.

Maroon indicates an “emergency” level, at which the entire population may experience serious health effects and should remain indoors.

The EMB advised the public to minimize prolonged outdoor activities, particularly in areas visibly affected by haze.

Fine particles can be carried by winds over long distances and remain suspended in the atmosphere. Rainfall could provide temporary relief by washing particulate pollutants from the air, but any improvement may be short-lived while the fires continue.

PM2.5 refers to microscopic dust particles measuring 2.5 micrometers in diameter or smaller. Because they are so small, the nose and throat cannot filter them out. They can travel deep into the lungs, enter the bloodstream and trigger asthma, heart disease and breathing problems.

Asked about work suspensions, Calupig said air quality conditions could warrant such a precaution, but decisions on suspending work in private companies ultimately rest with employers.

The public has also been advised against burning waste or other materials that could further worsen air quality.

Hospitals prepare

Department of Health (DOH) 7 Medical Officer Jeanette Pauline Cortes said during a media briefing Thursday that hospitals, including treatment and rehabilitation centers, had been advised to prepare for a possible increase in patients with respiratory illnesses.

Cortes said advance copies of the heightened-alert directive had been provided following a meeting, although the formal order was still awaiting the approval and signature of DOH 7 Director Joshua Brillantes.

The draft directive states that the alert will remain in effect until further notice under Administrative Order 2008-0024, which institutionalized the Integrated Code Alert System within the health sector.

Health facilities have been told to check their stocks of medicines and the availability of equipment needed to treat respiratory illnesses.

For protection against the haze, Cortes said the public should ideally use an N95 mask. She discouraged using a wet cloth or face towel as a face covering.

If an N95 mask is unavailable, she said an ordinary surgical mask may be doubled or worn with a cloth mask. A proper fit is important to minimize gaps through which polluted air and particles can enter.

Van Philip Baton, officer in charge-chief of the Local Health Systems Division of DOH 7, said face masks can reduce the amount of irritants entering the airways. He also advised residents to reduce outdoor activities, particularly strenuous exercise such as running.

As of Thursday afternoon, the Regional Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit had recorded no respiratory illnesses linked to the haze.

Emergency threshold

Calupig said EMB 7 has prepared advisories for local government units on measures that may be taken if air quality reaches the emergency category. These include advising residents to remain indoors to reduce exposure to high concentrations of particulate matter.

“We are already preparing for the worst-case scenario if the Air Quality Index rises to the Emergency category,” Calupig said.

Under the DENR air quality scale, an AQI of 301 to 500 falls under the emergency category. For PM2.5, that range corresponds to particulate concentrations above 91 micrograms per normal cubic meter.

EMB 7 continues to monitor air quality and issue advisories as conditions change.

Metro Cebu was affected by haze in September 2019, which was caused by transboundary smoke and fine particulate matter from severe forest and land fires in Indonesia. In October 2015, haze from forest fires in the Southeast Asian country also affected Metro Cebu. (DPC)