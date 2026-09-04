Haze keeps Metro Cebu’s air quality ‘very unhealthy’ for four straight days

FOR the fourth straight day, air quality in Metro Cebu remained at unhealthy levels on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026, as transboundary haze linked to forest fires in Indonesia continued to affect Cebu and other parts of the Visayas.

Data from the Environmental Management Bureau (EMB) 7 showed Metro Cebu’s Air Quality Index (AQI) at 184 as of 4 p.m. Friday, placing it in the very unhealthy classification.

The monitoring station in Barangay Cabitoonan, Toledo City, meanwhile, recorded an AQI of 73, which falls under the fair category.

Under EMB guidelines, a very unhealthy rating, covering AQI readings from 151 to 200, means pedestrians should avoid heavy-traffic areas, while people with heart or respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and rest as much as possible.

Unnecessary trips should be postponed, while the public is encouraged to voluntarily restrict vehicle use.

A fair classification, covering AQI readings from 51 to 100, generally requires no precautionary measures under EMB guidelines.

Peak

Friday’s 4 p.m. reading of 184 marked an improvement from Thursday, Sept. 3, when Metro Cebu’s AQI remained above 200 for much of the day.

The AQI stood at 241 at 4 a.m. Thursday, rose to 252 by 11 a.m. and eased slightly to 251 at 4 p.m.

The peak reading of 252 placed Metro Cebu in the acutely unhealthy category, which covers AQI levels from 201 to 300.

At this level, the EMB advises people to limit outdoor exertion. Those with heart or respiratory diseases should remain indoors as much as possible, while unnecessary trips should be postponed. Motor vehicle use may be restricted and industrial activities may be curtailed.

Health authorities also prepared hospitals and other health facilities for a possible rise in respiratory cases as haze affected several parts of the country.

An AQI of 252 was the highest recorded during the current haze episode and surpassed levels recorded when haze associated with Indonesian forest fires affected Cebu in October 2015, according to EMB 7 air quality monitoring specialist Arthur Niño Calupig.

EMB data also showed acutely unhealthy PM2.5 levels in Talisay City, Cebu, and very unhealthy levels in Zamboanga City on Thursday morning.

By 11 a.m. Friday, Metro Cebu’s AQI had fallen to 197, still within the very unhealthy category, before declining further to 184 at 4 p.m.

Source of the haze

EMB 7 linked the deteriorating air quality to transboundary haze from forest fires in Kalimantan, Indonesia, with prevailing winds carrying pollutants toward the Philippines.

Calupig said authorities could not determine when the elevated PM2.5 levels and haze would subside because conditions depend on the fires in Indonesia and prevailing wind patterns.

He said the haze was affecting Cebu Province, Bohol and parts of Eastern Visayas, while pollutants had also become concentrated over parts of the Visayas and Mindanao.

The Philippine News Agency reported Thursday that EMB 7 had also detected the effects of the haze in Negros Oriental and advised the public to avoid prolonged exposure.

The EMB Central Office also reported unhealthy for sensitive groups PM2.5 readings Thursday at monitoring stations at Palawan State University, Ateneo de Naga University, Garden of Love in Iloilo City, Tacloban City and Calinan National High School in Davao City.

Under this category, which covers AQI readings from 101 to 150, people with respiratory conditions are advised to limit outdoor exertion.

Health risks and air quality thresholds

PM2.5 refers to fine particulate matter measuring 2.5 micrometers or less in diameter. Because of their small size, the particles can penetrate deep into the respiratory system.

Under EMB guidelines, AQI readings from zero to 50 are classified as “good,” while 51 to 100 is “fair,” 101 to 150 is “unhealthy for sensitive groups,” 151 to 200 is “very unhealthy,” 201 to 300 is “acutely unhealthy,” and 301 to 500 is classified as an “emergency.”

At the emergency level, everyone is advised to remain indoors with windows and doors closed unless doing so could cause heat stress. Non-emergency motor vehicle use should be prohibited, while industrial activities that are not vital to public safety and health should be curtailed.

Calupig said the elevated PM2.5 concentration should be taken seriously because health effects may not immediately appear, particularly among people without existing medical conditions.

EMB 7 continues to monitor ambient air quality to determine the extent and possible health effects of the haze across Central Visayas.

Authorities have advised residents to follow official air quality bulletins, limit unnecessary outdoor exposure and coordinate with their local governments if assistance is needed. / CDF