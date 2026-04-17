Haze pushes Metro Cebu air quality to ‘unhealthy for sensitive groups’

THE air quality in parts of Metro Cebu reached “unhealthy for sensitive groups” levels on Friday, April 17, 2026, as haze was observed in several areas.

Data posted on the Facebook page of the Environmental Management Bureau in Central Visayas (EMB 7) showed that as of 8 a.m. Friday, April 17, fine particulate matter (PM2.5) at the Talisay City monitoring station reached an air quality index (AQI) of 101, classified as “unhealthy for sensitive groups.”

The station, located within the Talisay City Hall compound, also recorded PM10 at 72, classified as “fair.”

Air quality spike

EMB 7 spokesperson Cindylyn Pepito said the spike was recorded in real time, noting that PM2.5 levels exceeded the 100 AQI threshold that morning. She said AQI readings from 51 to 100 are considered “fair,” while those above 100 fall under “unhealthy.”

PM10, or coarse particles, are air pollutants measuring 10 micrometers or smaller that are usually trapped in the nose and throat but can still cause respiratory problems. PM2.5, or fine particles, are 2.5 micrometers or smaller and pose greater health risks because they can penetrate deep into the lungs and even enter the bloodstream, potentially leading to asthma, heart disease and lung cancer.

AQI is a scale used to measure how clean or polluted the air is and the possible health effects, with higher values indicating greater health concern.

Possible causes

Pepito said the observation was limited to Friday morning, April 17, with initial findings pointing to local sources as contributors to the haze, although the agency is still verifying the exact cause.

“Not really on the volume, but all activities within the area that may have emissions,” she said, citing vehicular emissions from fuel combustion and fugitive dust from roads as possible factors.

She added that hot weather and dusty road conditions may have worsened the situation, as particles can move more easily.

“Roadside emissions and possible emissions within the area. It has to be noted as well ang kainit sa panahon apil sa factor (It should also be noted that the heat of the weather is another factor)," she said.

Pepito said field personnel observed that roadside emissions and other activities in the area could have contributed to the elevated readings.

The EMB 7 is analyzing wind direction data to determine whether pollutants were carried toward the monitoring station.

Heat and weather conditions

According to Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) Visayas weather specialist Mark Gales, temperatures in Cebu since Monday, April 13, have ranged from 31.2 to 31.8 degrees Celsius.

Heat indices ranged from 34 to 36 degrees Celsius.

In a previous report in October 2025, Pagasa defined haze as fine dust particles suspended in the air that reduce visibility.

For the weekend, temperatures in Cebu are expected to reach 31 to 33 degrees Celsius, while the heat index is forecast to range from 35 to 37 degrees Celsius.

Temperature is the actual heat measured by a thermometer, while the heat index reflects how hot it feels when humidity is considered.

Health precautions urged

Due to elevated PM2.5 levels, EMB 7 advised residents, especially vulnerable groups, to limit outdoor exposure and wear N95 masks.

PM2.5 consists of fine particles that can penetrate deep into the lungs and pose health risks, particularly to children, the elderly and those with respiratory conditions.

Toledo air remains safe

Meanwhile, air quality in Toledo City remained within safe levels. Monitoring in Barangay Cabitoonan showed both PM10 and PM2.5 under the “good” category, with AQIs of three and five, respectively.

EMB 7 classifies air quality as follows:

[]“Good” indicates little to no risk.

[]“Fair” reflects acceptable air quality.

[]“Unhealthy for sensitive groups” signals potential health risks for vulnerable populations.

Higher categories such as “Very Unhealthy,” “Acutely Unhealthy,” and “Emergency” correspond to increasing levels of health concern.

EMB 7 said it will continue to monitor air quality conditions and investigate the source of the haze. / CDF