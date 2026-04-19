Haze pushes Metro Cebu air quality to 'very unhealthy'

AIR quality in parts of Metro Cebu worsened to a “very unhealthy” level on Sunday morning, April 19, 2026, as a persistent haze has blanketed the area since April 17.

Data from the Environmental Management Bureau in Central Visayas (EMB 7) showed that the Air Quality Index (AQI) at the Talisay City monitoring station rose sharply from 112 on Saturday, April 18, to 199 as of 8 a.m. on Sunday, April 19, indicating increased health risks for both vulnerable groups and the general public.

The spike followed earlier readings on April 17, when air quality first reached the “unhealthy for sensitive groups” category with an AQI of 101 due to elevated levels of fine particulate matter (PM2.5).

EMB 7 attributed the worsening conditions to hot weather and stagnant air caused by high-pressure systems, which limit the dispersion of pollutants. With little to no wind, emissions from vehicles, road dust, and other sources accumulated in the atmosphere.

Localized sources, such as grass fires in the South Road Properties (SRP) and residential or commercial fires in Pahina Central, were also observed to contribute to the haze.

In a report from SunStar Cebu on Friday, April 17, PM10 refers to coarse particles measuring 10 micrometers or smaller that can enter the nose and throat, while PM2.5 consists of finer particles measuring 2.5 micrometers or smaller that can penetrate deep into the lungs and bloodstream, posing greater health risks.

The AQI is a scale used to measure air pollution levels and their corresponding health effects, with higher values indicating more hazardous air quality.

Health officials warned that at the current level, many individuals may experience throat irritation, coughing, and shortness of breath, while children, pregnant women, senior citizens, and those with respiratory or heart conditions face higher risks.

Residents are advised to stay indoors, keep windows closed, avoid outdoor activities, and wear well-fitted N95 or KN95 masks when going outside. Authorities also urged the public to seek medical attention if experiencing chest pain, difficulty breathing, or severe wheezing.

EMB 7 said it will continue to monitor air quality conditions and assess the sources of the haze. (CDF)