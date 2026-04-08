HBO releases ‘Euphoria’ Season 3 trailer

HBO has released the trailer for the highly anticipated third season of “Euphoria,” marking its return more than four years after the last season aired. The new season is set to premiere on April 12, 2026.

The trailer hints at a shift in the storyline, with the characters moving beyond high school into early adulthood. Set five years after the previous season, it promises the show’s signature themes of drama, addiction, love and betrayal.

The series stars Zendaya alongside Sydney Sweeney and Jacob Elordi.

Returning cast members include Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Eric Dane, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow, Colman Domingo, Martha Kelly and Chloe Cherry.

New cast members include singer Rosalía and media personality Trisha Paytas. (NPG)