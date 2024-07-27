HD Spikers roll to No. 3

Cignal bounced back from a third-set loss to prevail over Capital1, 25-20, 25-17, 23-25, 25-13, in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference at PhilSports Arena in Pasig City on Saturday, July 27, 2024.

Venezuelan hitter Maria Jose Perez scored 23 points, including 20 attacks, to lead the HD Spikers to their third straight win and the Pool B lead.

“We have to keep on working day-by-day and stay focused,” Perez, who also made 12 excellent digs and 15 receptions, said. “We’re happy to win again. It was a tough game. Capital1 is a fighting team, but we also fought hard and won.”

Skipper Frances Xinia delivered 12 attacks, while Jacqueline Acuña also scored 12 points, six on blocks.

Toni Rose Basas had nine points markers while Marivic Velanie Meneses contributed six points.

Marina Tushova finished with 28 points for Capital1, which rallied from a 17-21 deficit to snare the third set, 25-23.

Maria Lourdes Clemente chipped in 10 points on eight attacks and two blocks, while Leila Jane Cruz and Norielle Julia Ipac added six and five points, respectively, for the Solar Spikers, who fell to 1-2.

Cignal had 56 spikes, 10 blocks and three aces while Capital1 had 50 spikes, six blocks and no ace.

“We struggled a little in the third set but the good thing is that we recovered. Knowing our team, if they want to get back, they will do everything to win,” Cignal head coach Shaq Delos Santos said.

Cignal eyes to keep its winning run Thursday, Aug. 1, against Petro Gazz at 1 p.m., while Capital1 faces Choco Mucho at 3 p.m. / PNA