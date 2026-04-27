Health advocates push for higher taxes on alcoholic drinks

THE Philippine Medical Association (PMA) is warning that widespread alcohol use has become a leading cause of death and social instability across the country.

This alarm comes as health professionals and advocacy groups intensify their push for higher taxes on alcoholic beverages. By seeking to increase the cost of these products, advocates hope to curb the cultural normalization of drinking and generate necessary funding for the national health care system. The effort represents a shift from viewing alcohol as a simple social habit to treating it as a significant public health crisis that requires immediate government intervention.

How can a tax increase reduce the health and social toll of alcohol on Filipino families?

Rising health risks

The PMA is currently tracking more than 200 diseases and injuries directly linked to the consumption of alcohol. According to its data, about 47 Filipinos die every day from alcohol-related causes. Liver cancer remains the most prominent threat, accounting for 45.2 percent of these fatalities.

Physicians argue that the deep roots of alcohol in daily life often mask these dangers until they become fatal.

“Alcohol is normalized in Filipino culture. It’s present in celebrations, gatherings, and even moments of grief. But behind this normalization is a long list of preventable illnesses that continue to harm Filipinos and their families every day,” said the PMA.

Social damage

The consequences of excessive drinking extend far beyond the walls of a hospital. The Sin Tax Coalition has identified several social costs that disrupt the stability of local communities. Its research shows that most Filipinos are personally aware of someone harmed by alcohol, with community violence being the most frequently reported incident.

For many advocates, the most devastating effects occur within the home, where the invisible burden of addiction can dismantle family structures.

“When alcohol harms, families suffer the most. It is the children who lose a parent, the partners who carry the burden alone, and the homes that quietly fall apart. This is why we cannot afford to delay action any longer,” said the Sin Tax Coalition.

Proposed solutions

In response to these growing burdens, the “Sinasaktan ng Alak ang Pamilya” campaign was launched to bridge the gap between public awareness and government policy. The campaign aims to educate citizens on health risks while demanding that the national government implement a decisive increase in the prevailing tax on alcohol products.

Advocates maintain that making alcohol less affordable is one of the most effective ways to lower consumption rates, provided it is paired with stricter enforcement of current laws.

“We aim to send a clear message to the National Government: Taking decisive action on alcohol policy through proven and cost-effective measures is urgent,” said the Sin Tax Coalition. “Without an increase in alcohol taxes and stronger enforcement of existing regulations, alcohol-related harms will continue to burden families and the nation,” it added.

Public implications

A move toward higher taxes would likely lead to a visible increase in the retail price of beer, wine and spirits. Health experts anticipate that while this may be unpopular with some consumers, it will lead to a measurable decrease in hospitalizations and domestic disturbances.

The success of this initiative depends on whether policymakers prioritize long-term public health over the immediate economic contributions of the alcohol industry. As the campaign gains momentum, the central question remains whether the government will act to protect families from a tradition that doctors say is increasingly deadly. / SUNSTAR PHILIPPINES