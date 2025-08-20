Health board reconvenes after 6 years

THE Cebu Provincial Health Board (PHB), which has been inactive for six years, has convened on Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025, to strengthen healthcare services in Cebu Province.

Provincial Health Consultant Dr. Nikki Catalan said the reactivation follows a June 30 order from her mother, Gov. Pamela Baricuatro.

The board was last active during the administration of former Gov. Hilario “Junjun” Davide III.

“This is an important board because it helps set policy priorities. It also safeguards our special health fund. Without this, we miss out on opportunities for policies and critical funding,” Catalan said.

Under the new rules, the PHB will give technical and policy advice to the governor and the Provincial Board on public health matters. The board will also initiate, propose, review and recommend health policies, plans and budget proposals.

Baricuatro serves as the board’s chairman, with Provincial Health Officer Mary Anne Josephine Arsenal as the vice chairman.

The board includes Provincial Board Member Stanley Caminero, four chiefs of hospitals and representatives from the Department of Health, Philippine Health Insurance Corp. and various sectors. Private hospitals and schools are also included.

Initial discussions focused on priority programs and services, including the Magna Carta for health workers, waste management and the status of hospitals.

The board will meet monthly to develop additional programs which will serve as a basis for the province’s health fund allocation. / ANV, CDF