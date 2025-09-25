Health concerns stall P5B waste-to-energy project in Guba

ALMOST P5-billion waste-to-energy (WTE) project of the Cebu City Government remains on hold three years after its approval, as strong opposition from residents in Barangay Guba continues to stall its implementation.

The project, entered through a Joint Venture Agreement (JVA) between the city government and New Sky Energy Philippines on Sept. 22, 2022, was envisioned to address Cebu City’s mounting garbage problem by converting solid waste into renewable energy.

Initially targeted to be built by 2028, the facility has yet to break ground due to unresolved residents’ petitions concerning health and environmental issues.

Health and environmental concerns

Residents of Barangay Guba have filed formal petitions against the project, citing fears of exposure to harmful chemicals and emissions once the facility becomes operational. They argue that the WTE plant could release toxic substances into the air and aggravate existing health problems in the community.

“We are worried that once this project operates, it will cause serious health issues due to the release of toxic chemicals into the environment,” their petition stated.

They stress that the safety of residents should be prioritized.

The petitioners also raised environmental risks, saying the facility could damage the ecosystem surrounding the upland barangay. They called on the Cebu City Government to fully implement Republic Act 9003, or the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act of 2000, which emphasizes waste segregation, composting, and the establishment of Materials Recovery Facilities (MRFs) at the community level.

For the residents, strengthening these waste management systems is a safer and more sustainable alternative than constructing a WTE plant.

Calls for consultation

Beyond health and environmental fears, residents also criticized the lack of sufficient consultation. They urged the city government to conduct more public hearings to allow communities to express their worries and ensure that their concerns are considered before any final decision is made.

Government’s pitch

Despite the opposition, Cebu City Councilor Joey Garganera, who has been actively engaging with both the investors and the residents, defended the project, saying it offers long-term solutions to the city’s growing waste problem.

Garganera said the city is still waiting for the public’s “green light” before fully proceeding. He emphasized that the project has the potential to bring economic and environmental benefits if implemented properly.

According to him, the WTE facility could reduce the city’s garbage volume by as much as 90 percent, significantly lessening the burden on landfills. He also cited potential economic opportunities, such as promoting ecotourism and attracting academic studies similar to models in Thailand and Singapore.

Improved road networks leading to the plant site, he added, could also boost businesses and local livelihood in Guba.

“It doesn’t mean that because it’s WTE, we will stop recycling and composting. This will work side by side. We have to accept the reality that garbage will never run out,” Garganera said.

He further noted that the city’s landfills already pose serious risks due to “leachate,” the toxic liquid produced by rotting waste, which has contaminated soil and water systems in certain areas.

Conflicting studies

While city officials tout the benefits of WTE technology, several international studies raise red flags.

A report by the International Pollutants Elimination Network (IPEN) stated that waste incineration destroys valuable phosphorus in biowaste and disrupts global biogeochemical cycles. The study added that WTE plants contribute more to pollution by releasing large volumes of carbon dioxide and toxic chemicals such as dioxins and mercury.

Similarly, a study by the C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group found that incineration emits hazardous air pollutants, including particulate matter originating from plastics and rubber, which can have severe consequences for public health and the environment.

Land dispute history

The project also faced hurdles even before reaching Guba. New Sky Energy Philippines had originally eyed Inayawan as the site, but ownership disputes blocked the plan.

Eventually, a lot measuring five to seven hectares in Barangay Guba was acquired for the WTE project. However, the city must still apply for special land use clearance since the property is covered by agrarian reform.

Next steps

Garganera said experts from the Department of Health (DOH) and the Cebu City Health Department will be tapped to conduct educational sessions for residents to address fears about health risks associated with the project.

For now, the project continues to process permits and clearances, while city officials tread carefully amid persistent public opposition.

Whether Cebu City pushes through with its ambitious WTE project or reverts to strengthening traditional waste management systems, one thing remains clear: the city’s garbage problem is piling up, and a long-term solution has yet to be found. (CAV with Bryce Ken Abellon, USJ-R intern)