Health dep’t: Protect yourself from heat, rains

THE Department of Health (DOH) 7 is reminding the public to prioritize health and safety during the Sinulog 2026 celebrations.

In an advisory on Thursday, Jan. 8, the DOH 7 urged the public to bring umbrellas, hats, fans, raincoats and other protective gear against heat and rain when attending masses and other activities.

The agency also recommended bringing packed food that does not easily spoil and carrying enough drinking water to prevent dehydration.

Children, senior citizens, pregnant women and individuals with existing medical conditions should stay at home, if possible, the agency said.

Wearing comfortable clothing and bringing extra clothes are also encouraged, along with regular hand sanitation using alcohol-based sanitizers or washing with soap and water.

For emergencies and additional health-related concerns, the public may contact the DOH Central Visayas Regional Patient Navigation and Referral Unit, which operates 24/7, at #0711.

They may also contact designated hotline numbers: 09672219120, 09231968249, and (032) 411-6900. / DPC