Health office warns residents vs. rise in leptospirosis cases

THE Mandaue City Health Office (MCHO) has issued a call for vigilance among residents following a recent uptick in leptospirosis cases, despite the situation not being deemed alarming.

According to data from the Mandaue City Health Office (MCHO), the city has recorded 11 cases of leptospirosis, with one death, from January to Aug. 21, 2024.

Of the 11 cases, three required hospitalization, while the other eight were treated as outpatients.

The majority of those affected were males, making up 82 percent of the cases, with ages ranging from 15 to 54 years old.

Last year, the city had four suspected cases of the disease, though none were confirmed from January to September, according to Dr. Debra Maria Catulong, a medical officer at MCHO. She highlighted the City’s proactive stance during a press briefing on Wednesday, Aug. 21.

Despite the decrease in the fatality rate — down to nine percent from January to August this year compared to 25 percent for the whole of 2023 — Catulong warned against complacency, noting that the year isn’t over yet and there’s still a possibility that cases could rise.

Taking precautions

Residents, particularly those in barangays with reported cases like Paknaan, Alang-Alang, Guizo, Tingub, Casuntingan, Tabok, Looc and Umapad, are urged to take precautions.

According to Catulong, while the overall number of leptospirosis cases has decreased compared to last year, the City is not taking any chances.

With heavy rains increasing the risk of exposure to the potentially deadly disease, health officials are doubling down on efforts to inform the public and prevent further cases.

“Although the number of cases is lower, we must remain vigilant,” she said in Cebuano.

Leptospirosis is a bacterial infection transmitted through contact with water contaminated by the urine of infected rats.

Symptoms often include high fever, headache, muscle aches and jaundice, appearing two to four weeks after exposure. The disease can be particularly dangerous following heavy rains, as floodwaters are often a breeding ground for the bacteria.

MCHO has ramped up its preventive measures, especially in areas prone to flooding. Workers tasked with clearing drainage systems are provided with prophylactic medication and protective gear, such as boots, to minimize the risk of infection.

Catulong stressed the importance of seeking immediate medical attention if symptoms arise after exposure to floodwaters.

Despite the MCHO’s efforts, the fight against leptospirosis is far from over. With the ongoing rainy season, the health office is urging the public to remain cautious and take preventive measures seriously.

The MCHO continues to monitor affected areas closely and is committed to educating residents across the city’s 27 barangays about the risks of leptospirosis.

The message from health officials is clear: while the numbers may be lower, the danger is still present, and complacency could prove costly.

Earlier this month, the Department of Health recorded a spike in leptospirosis cases following the massive flooding in several parts of the country brought about by the onslaught of habagat and super typhoon Carina. / CAV