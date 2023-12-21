Health official: Feast with care this Holiday season

AS PARTIES and gatherings abound this Christmas season, a local health official has urged the public to maintain care in their preparation of food and consider healthier choices when planning their menus.

Dr. Eugenia Cañal, epidemiologist at the Department of Health-Central Visayas’s Regional Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit, emphasized the importance of adopting vigilant measures in preparing, cooking and serving dishes to ensure the well-being of all guests.

She said prioritizing food safety to mitigate the potential spread of food- and water- borne diseases is essential during the holiday season.

Expounding on her point, Cañal used the preparation of macaroni salad as an example.

“In making macaroni salad, mothers should ensure that our ingredients are not near their expiry [date]. It pays to check the label. You have to check the labels on our mayonnaise and creams because these are the most common causes of our foodborne illnesses,” she said in a mix of Cebuano and English.

In an interview on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023, Cañal offered practical advice on safe food preparations, encouraging individuals to ensure that the food served are fresh and not spoiled to avoid food poisoning.

Aside from food safety concerns, Cañal also urged the public to consider making healthier choices when planning their festive menus.

Cañal advised moderation in food consumption.

She emphasized the need for individuals, particularly those with comorbidities, to stay informed about potential risks associated with certain food items and to always follow the diet encouraged by their physicians.

The public health official also advised against eating of fatty and salty foods.

“The secret is to eat and drink moderately,” she said, adding that people can still have fun and enjoy all the prepared dishes and drinks this season, but in moderation.

Cañal encouraged people to stay active even with the many Christmas celebrations happening, suggesting activities like walking, jogging, running, and yoga.