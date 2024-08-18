Health officials propose hike in BHWs’ stipend

CEBU City health officials have proposed increasing the monthly honorarium of barangay health workers (BHWs) from P7,500 to P10,000, potentially benefiting over 900 BHWs across the city’s 80 barangays.

Altea Racuya-Lim, BHW coordinator for the Cebu City Health Department (CCHD), emphasized the need for the increase, citing the 24/7 nature of BHWs’ work and their expanded duties and responsibilities.

“Kinahanglan na gyud nato i-increase ang honorarium sa mga BHWs kay 24-7 man gud ni sila,” Lim stated during CCHD’s Patas Sa Kahimsug teleradyo program.

While Cebu City BHWs currently earn more than their counterparts in other parts of Central Visayas, Lim argues that the current P7,500 honorarium is insufficient, especially for those working in far-flung barangays under challenging conditions.

The proposal faces financial hurdles, as Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia expressed concerns about the City’s ability to cover the increased costs.

“Pero dili pa siya (Garcia) kahatag because dili pa enough atong finances para sa increase. For sure, mangayo sad og increase ang other barangay personnel like tanods, loaders, and drivers,” Lim reported.

(But he cannot approve the proposal just as yet because the City’s finances cannot cover the increase. For sure, other barangay personnel like tanods, loaders and drivers will also ask for a raise if the BHWs get one.)

Meanwhile, Dr. Magnolia Ngujo, CCHD Field Program chief, highlighted the expanded role of BHWs under the Universal Health Care Act, which includes providing preventive medicine services, community outreach and health promotion.

The CCHD aims to empower BHWs through monthly training sessions.

As discussions continue, City Councilor Jocelyn “Joy” Pesquera, who chairs the committee on health in the City Council, may play a crucial role in advancing the proposed measure to increase BHW honorariums.

Lim said she initially broached the idea to the late City Councilor and former congressman Antonio Cuenco Sr. but her proposal never pushed through after the latter’s death in 2020 due to Covid-19.

BHWs continue to face challenges beyond low pay, including political persecution during leadership changes and occasional harassment during their work. / JPS