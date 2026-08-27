Health personnel top Capitol workforce

ALL 16 Province-run hospitals now have round-the-clock medical technologist coverage, up from only five previously, amid continuing recruitment that has added 1,364 health care workers since July 2025.

The expansion has brought the health care workforce to more than 3,043, or nearly 60 percent of the Cebu Provincial Government’s 5,125 personnel.

Health Consultant Elisse Nicole Catalan said Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, the additional workers were hired under the administration of her mother, Gov. Pamela Baricuatro. Before July 2025, the Province reported having 1,679 health care personnel.

Data from the Provincial Human Resource Management Office (PHRMO) as of Wednesday, Aug. 26, showed that the Provincial Government workforce consisted of 846 permanent employees, 391 casual workers, 235 coterminous staff, 3,630 job order workers, two contract-of-service personnel and 21 elected officials.

Health staffing figures

Figures provided for four personnel groups showed 328 doctors, including 129 existing staff and 199 new hires.

The Province listed 835 nurses, consisting of 467 existing personnel and 368 new hires, and 344 allied health workers, including 163 existing staff and 181 new hires.

Ancillary and administrative support staff totaled 1,519, with 904 existing workers and 615 new hires.

The figures, however, add up to only 3,026 workers, 17 fewer than the reported health care workforce of 3,043. The listed new hires total 1,363, one fewer than the reported 1,364, while the previous staffing figures add up to 1,663, 16 fewer than the reported 1,679.

More workers hired

Of 1,144 funded health care positions that were vacant as of July 1, 2025, appointees to 431 positions have since taken their oaths.

The Province has also promoted or regularized 291 health care workers under the current administration.

Catalan detailed the staffing changes in a Facebook post.

“Behind every open emergency room, successful surgery, safe delivery, laboratory result and patient cared for is a health care worker who chose to serve,” she said.

“Under the leadership of Governor Pam Baricuatro, strengthening our health care workforce has been one of the Province’s most important investments,” she added.

Services expanded

Apart from round-the-clock medical technologist coverage, some provincial hospitals have expanded other services as staffing increased.

Cebu Provincial Hospital-Danao has piloted extended weekday outpatient services until 10 p.m.

Bantayan District Hospital, meanwhile, now performs emergency and laparoscopic surgeries using in-house medical staff.

Recruitment continues

Personnel evaluations, rightsizing and hiring are continuing across all 16 Capitol-run health facilities to match staffing levels with patient demand.

Catalan said the province is recruiting medical specialists and surgeons while continuing medical scholarship programs and deployment partnerships with the Department of Health. / CDF