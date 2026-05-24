Healthcare benefits top considerations in job decisions

RISING healthcare costs are pushing Philippine companies to strengthen employee medical benefits, as businesses increasingly recognize the link between workforce well-being and productivity.

Healthcare remains a major challenge for Filipino families, with high out-of-pocket expenses and uneven access leaving many vulnerable during medical emergencies.

A study by the Boston Consulting Group found that six in 10 Filipino families cannot pay a P10,000 hospital bill without borrowing money or relying on health maintenance organizations (HMOs).

The growing financial burden is also reshaping workplace expectations, with employees placing greater value on healthcare coverage when choosing employers. Career platform Jobstreet by Seek said HMO benefits have become one of the top considerations in job decisions as medical expenses continue to rise.

Industry data likewise point to the expanding role of HMOs in supporting the country’s workforce. The Insurance Commission reported that the HMO sector’s total assets grew 15.95 percent year on year to P101.44 billion in the first quarter of 2026, while net income surged more than 40 percent to P818.7 million on stronger fee income growth.

The industry also provided over P74 billion in healthcare benefits in 2025, highlighting the importance of healthcare coverage in improving employee welfare and maintaining workforce stability.

Intellicare said expanding healthcare access can help companies improve employee engagement and productivity by giving workers greater financial security and peace of mind.

The HMO provider continues to expand its network through offices in Makati, Bacolod, Cebu, Davao and other provincial locations across Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

“It gives our employees peace of mind — not just for themselves, but for their families. When people feel supported, they’re more engaged and able to focus on their work,” said Apple Ann Morales, head of human resources at Metro Dumaguete Water.

Maan DC dela Torre, manager for human resources and administration and chief compliance officer of Melco Factory Automation Philippines Inc., said comprehensive HMO coverage has become a key factor in attracting and retaining workers.

“A strong HMO package is something employees actively look for. It ensures healthcare is accessible and financially manageable, while also improving employee satisfaction, engagement and productivity,” Dela Torre said.

Intellicare said it currently serves nearly 1.2 million members and 3,000 corporate accounts, supported by a network of 69,000 doctors and specialists across accredited hospitals and clinics nationwide. / KOC