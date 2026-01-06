Healthcare partnership signed for Cebu clergy

LH Foundation Inc., the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Cebu and Clinica Prime Cebu Inc. have signed a memorandum of agreement to provide primary healthcare services to priests through the Lim Liu Medical Charity Program.

The agreement aims to support the health and well-being of clergy in Cebu through access to preventive care, early detection and regular health monitoring.

During the signing ceremony, representatives of LH Foundation underscored the role of primary care in managing long-term health risks and maintaining overall wellness. Discussions focused on preventive strategies and regular medical monitoring as key components of effective healthcare delivery.

Under the Lim Liu Medical Charity Program, LH Foundation will sponsor a PrimePlus Silver Package at Clinica Prime Cebu for every priest of the Archdiocese of Cebu each year for the next 10 years. The foundation and Clinica Prime Cebu will also assist participating priests in accessing PhilHealth’s Yakap/Gamot Program, which provides supplemental primary care services and essential medications.

LH Foundation is the philanthropic arm of LH Paragon Inc., founded in 1964 by Leo Lim Liu and Norma Liu. Both were conferred the titles of Knight and Dame of the Order of St. Sylvester by Pope Benedict XVI. In 2024, the LH Paragon Group marked its 60th founding anniversary and announced the launch of two initiatives, the Norma Liu Religious Formation Program and the Lim Liu Medical Charity Program.

The Norma Liu Religious Formation Program is now in its second year, while 2025 marks the first year of implementation of the Lim Liu Medical Charity Program. The medical initiative was launched in honor of the late Leo Lim Liu, who was known for advocating improved healthcare access for underserved communities in Cebu and other areas. / PR