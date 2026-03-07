She prepares meals, takes care of the family, tidies the house and works after completing everything that needs to be done. She is the mother, Mama, Nanay, or Mommy. She’s not just a mom; she’s also a sister, a daughter, a teacher and a leader. Her actions might be ordinary, but together they form the foundation for growth.

Women’s Month is not just an occasion that honors women who contributed to different fields such as politics, agriculture and technology. It is a reminder that women are continuously innovating, leading and nurturing even with less exposure and less recognition. It also celebrates the bravery that led to their freedom.

Celebrating Women’s Month means acknowledging the struggles they face. Women are continuously battling the harsh criticisms they receive in today’s society like gender inequality in the workplace, in education, safety and leadership. They still want to prove that women excel in fields where people least expect them to.

Women are not asking for special treatment. Women are not asking for a voice; they already have one. It is up to the society whether it will listen. Empowering women is listening to their voices, acknowledging the truth and letting them become what they are capable of. Celebrating Women’s Month is also the guide for every young woman that they can be and do what they dream of becoming.

As March continues, let the celebration be more than just remembering the voices who spoke up to fight for women’s rights. It should also encourage stronger movements and policies that empower women. Let society work together to eradicate gender inequality because collective action can reshape families and the nation. Let the society eradicate gender inequality because by working together, the impact reshapes families and the nation.

Bejay Chen Tabayag / Benedicto College