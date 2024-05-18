Hearing for ‘intimidation’ at City Hall set on Monday

A CLARIFICATORY hearing is set for employees involved in the Cebu City Hall intimidation incident on Monday, May 20, 2024.

In a text message on Saturday, May 18, acting city administrator Christine Joyce Batucan confirmed that Irene del Prado, the employee who intimidated one of the complainants whose complaints led to the preventive suspension of Mayor Michael Rama, has apologized to both the public and Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia.

In a video that circulated online, del Prado was observed confronting one of the regular employees, who used to work at the City Assessor’s Office, following the suspension of Rama.

Last Monday, May 13, Garcia ordered Batucan and the Human Resource Development Office (HRDO) to investigate the four employees who were intimidated due to their complaints that led to the preventive suspension of Rama.

Batucan said the HRDO will conduct a clarificatory hearing as part of the due process for the erring employee and the complainants. She said this step is essential before recommending an appropriate penalty.

According to Batucan, the response from the erring employee was received on May 15, just before 5 p.m. Batucan said following Garcia’s directive, a memorandum was issued to del Prado to respond within 48 hours to the harassment allegations.

Apology

When asked if del Prado apologized to one of the complainants, Batucan said, “Personally, I don’t think so. It was part of the letter, but I will have to confirm if they have met. It’s better if they meet with HR present to ensure there is no ill will for their safety and security.”

Complainants Sybil Ann Ybañez, Filomena Atuel, Maria Almicar Diongzon and Chito Dela Cerna filed a criminal and administrative complaint on Feb. 23 against Rama and seven others for violations of Section 3(e) and (1) of Republic Act 3019, also known as the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, as well as for Grave Misconduct, Conduct Unbecoming of a Public Officer, Conduct Prejudicial to the Best Interest of the Service, Grave Abuse of Authority (Oppression) and Violation of the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees.

In a text message on Saturday, Ybañez said del Prado already asked for an apology through dela Cerna. Del Prado, Ybañez, Atuel, Diongzon and dela Cerna will meet on Monday at the HRDO for the clarificatory hearing.

Aside from Rama, the Ombudsman also suspended City Administrator Collin Rosell, his wife Office of the City Assessor officer-in-charge Dr. Maria Theresa Rosell, Francis May Jacaban of the City Legal Office (CLO), assistant department head for operations Angelique Cabugao, admin division head Jay-ar Pescante, assessment of records management division head Lester Joey Beniga and computer division head

Nelyn Sanrojo. / AML