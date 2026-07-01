Heart Evangelista discharged from hospital

Heart Evangelista has announced that she has been discharged from the hospital after being admitted on Saturday due to what was described as overfatigue.

“Thank you Lord I’m home and out of the woods,” she wrote on Instagram, while also thanking the doctors and nurses who cared for her during her confinement.

She also shared a photo of her arm showing a large bruise, but reassured followers in the caption, writing, “Don’t worry, kidneys are happy again.”

Reflecting on the experience, Heart shared the lesson she learned:

“Don’t work for the approval of others. Work for yourself. I am so done giving 200 percent just to please the ones who never liked you to begin with. I will work to make me happy and for my own personal purpose.”

She added: “I don’t like romanticizing certain situations but it was one of my hardest wake-up calls. Health is wealth.”

Aside from attending fashion events, the 41-year-old Kapuso actress currently hosts the game show “The People Have Spoken,” which airs every Saturday on GMA Network. / TRC S