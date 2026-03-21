Heart Evangelista faces backlash over matching outfit in Paris

ACTRESS and fashion icon Heart Evangelista drew criticism online after a video of her wearing a similar outfit to another attendee at Paris Fashion Week went viral.

Some netizens mocked the situation, with one commenting, “Hahaha, kunwari papicture para hindi magmukhang nakakahiya.”

Others criticized the outfit itself, describing the fabric as too thin and unsuitable for a dress.

“Pang inner lining lang yung tela… masyadong kita ang underwear,” another comment read.

As of writing, Evangelista has not issued any statement regarding the incident. / TRC