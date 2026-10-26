Heart Evangelista gets bitten by cat

AFTER attending fashion events abroad, Heart Evangelista made headlines again, this time after a visit to the hospital.

The actress and television host revealed that she had been bitten by one of her pet cats.

“After everything, the girl gets bitten by a cat! The complete package!” the Kapuso star wrote in her Instagram Story.

Heart is known for caring for numerous cats and dogs, many of which she has rescued or helped off the streets.

In a video she shared, Heart could be seen gently petting the white cat that had bitten her.

“Okay, don’t go rabid. Hang in there with me, okay? Don’t go rabid, okay?” she said jokingly as she laughed.

Meanwhile, filming for Heart’s reunion movie with John Prats is scheduled to begin next month. The film is set to premiere on Valentine’s Day in February 2027. / TRC S