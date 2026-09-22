Heart Evangelista, John Prats reunite in film

SPARKLE GMA Artist Center announced that the popular love team from the early 2000s will reunite on the big screen.

“Global Fashion Icon Heart Evangelista and John Prats are back together on the big screen as their much-awaited reunion project is officially unveiled at today’s media conference held at the Cornerstone Studios,” the talent agency said in a social media post.

No further details about the project have been released, but it is targeted for release in February 2027.

Evangelista described her reunion movie with Prats as “healing.”

The two were first spotted together in March during a lunch gathering. Prats also appeared as a guest on Evangelista’s show “Heart World,” where the actress revealed that he was her first boyfriend.

They also recently appeared together in TJ Monterde’s music video for “Teka Lang.”

As a popular love team at the time, the two starred together in TV shows and films including “G-Mik,” “Trip,” “Ang Tanging Ina,” “My First Romance” and “Berks.” / TRC