Heart Evangelista moved to tears by Ate Gay’s revelation

Heart Evangelista became emotional during her guest appearance on “Fast Talk With Boy Abunda” on April 9, 2026.

She was touched after host Boy Abunda revealed comedian Ate Gay’s testimony about the actress’ generosity.

In an earlier interview on March 31, Ate Gay disclosed that Evangelista had been sending her monthly financial assistance after she was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer.

Evangelista said she was surprised by the revelation, explaining that she preferred to keep her help private.

“Actually, nagulat ako na binanggit niya kasi we’ve never met. And never kami nag-usap talaga. Kausap niya yung assistant ko,” she said.

“Life is too short. Mas importante sa akin yung points ko sa heaven,” she added.

Aside from Ate Gay, Evangelista is known to have helped others quietly, choosing to keep her acts of kindness away from public attention.

“I work hard not just for me, but for a purpose — and for me to write a story that would be so great to read one day when I’m no longer here,” she said. / TRC