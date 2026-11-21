HEART Evangelista was among the honorees at the Harper’s Bazaar Thailand Women of the Year 2026 awards.

She received the Fashion Icon Award in Bangkok, Thailand, on Nov. 18.

Ali Ziani, CEO of Digizen Co., Ltd., the official publisher and managing company of Harper’s Bazaar Thailand, reportedly personally presented the award to the Kapuso star.

“This is actually my very first award in Thailand. I had dreams to chase, and if by chance, you can share those dreams and be given platforms, through the social media we have today, and it can be infectious and inspirational, then why not?” Heart said in her acceptance speech.

“I may not have a lot of fans, but it is the small group [that matters]. To feel this today, to be appreciated by Harper’s Bazaar Thailand, thank you so much. Maraming salamat,” the actress added.

Other honorees at the Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year 2026 included Hannah McHutchison (Influencer), Opal Suchaaata (Philanthropist), Karuna Buakamsri (Journalist), Aida Buarat (Model), Ploenchan Binyaratn (Artist), Davika Hoorne (Actress) and Minnie Nicha (Performance). / TRC