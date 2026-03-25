Heart Evangelista open to working with Caprice Cayetano

FASHION icon and actress Heart Evangelista expressed her support for rising star Caprice Cayetano, saying she is open to working with her in future projects.

“Caprice, call me if you need anything — clothes, gowns — anything. Ate Heart is here,” Evangelista said.

She added that she had already seen Cayetano’s potential early on, noting her distinct presence.

“It’s once in a blue moon that someone like that comes into the industry,” she said.

Evangelista also shared that she would be open to working with Cayetano in a teleserye or film, even suggesting she could play a younger version of her. / TRC S