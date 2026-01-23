Cebu

Heart Evangelista returns to Paris Fashion Week with ‘Momager’

Fashion icon Heart Evangelista has returned to Paris Fashion Week, this time accompanied by her mother, Cecilia Ongpauco. (Instagram/Heart Evangelista)
Published on

FASHION icon Heart Evangelista has returned to Paris Fashion Week, this time accompanied by her mother, Cecilia Ongpauco.

The actress announced her comeback on January 19, 2026, through an Instagram video inspired by "The Devil Wears Prada."

In the clip, the mother-daughter tandem recreated an iconic elevator scene. Evangelista captioned the post, “Momager has entered the chat.”

The return marks a shift for the influencer, who skipped the previous fashion season in September 2025. At that time, she told followers during an Instagram Live that it was "not the right time" to attend luxury events while the Philippines faced widespread anti-corruption protests.

Netizens had previously noted her social media hiatus during that period.

The break coincided with public scrutiny and corruption allegations involving her husband, Senator Francis "Chiz" Escudero.

Escudero was ousted as Senate President in September 2025 following a scandal involving government infrastructure projects. (SunStar Cebu)

