Heart Evangelista takes on first game show hosting gig

ACTRESS Heart Evangelista revealed that she lost her voice during the tapings of GMA 7’s “The People Have Spoken.” “It’s my first time hosting a game show. I must say, I lost my voice, but I’m very happy because I’m really a talkative person,” the actress said during the program’s press conference in the capital. She added that she is glad to have a show where she can freely express her chatty personality. Heart will be asking questions to the contestants. However, she explained that there are no right answers. The goal is simply to match the responses given by 100 members of the studio audience. “The People Have Spoken” premieres on Saturday, June 6, at 6:15 p.m. on GMA 7. / TRC