Heart to host new GMA-7 game show

Heart Evangelista will host the new game show “The People Have Spoken,” which premieres every Saturday starting June 6, 2026, on GMA Network.

Joining Heart as co-host is Sparkle actor Sean Lucas.

“In this show, celebrity contestants need to gauge the opinions of 100 studio audience members on various issues in order to win,” Boy Abunda said on “Fast Talk”

“This is Heart’s first time hosting a game show. According to her, she’s excited to play games, have fun, and share her own views on the questions.”

There were previous speculations that Vice Ganda would host the program, but it reportedly did not push through because of his existing show “Everybody, Sing!” / TRC S