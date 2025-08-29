‘Heartbroken’ Pam: Cebu is P1.1B in debt

CEBU Gov. Pamela Baricuatro has revealed that the Provincial Government is carrying P1.1 billion in debt, mostly from infrastructure projects. While she did not mention former governor Gwendolyn Garcia by name, her criticisms of “irregularities” and sidelined offices were widely understood to point to Garcia’s administration.

“As grateful as I am for the overwhelming trust given to me by more than 1.1 million Cebuanos, I am also deeply heartbroken for the true state of our beloved province,” she said in her speech, which took under 30 minutes.

Garcia’s allies quickly pushed back, saying her two terms (from 2019 to 2025) also delivered major projects across Cebu. The exchange sets the tone for the province’s next three years: Will political debate dominate, or will reforms move forward?

How we got here

Baricuatro took office in June and gave her first State of the Province Address (Sopa) on Aug. 29, 2025.

Without naming Garcia, Baricuatro described “irregularities everywhere,” unutilized education funds, and weakened offices — criticisms clearly aimed at her predecessor.

Baricuatro’s address, delivered 60 days after she took office, detailed what she described as “irregularities everywhere.”

“Gubot. Guba. Gutom. Mao ni ang among naabtan sa daghang suok sa Sugbo (Chaos. Destruction. Hunger. These are what we found in many corners of Cebu),” Baricuatro said.

“But the people deserve to know the truth. Not from me alone, but from those who lived through it,” she added.

Findings

Healthcare. Across 16 provincial and district hospitals, Baricuatro reported finding dilapidated facilities and a lack of basic supplies. A Department of Health assessment showed significant “manpower gaps.” Balamban needs 53 more nurses, Bogo needs 47, Carcar needs 38, and Danao needs 65. The lack of specialists further complicates the issue. The Provincial Health Board, which had not met for six years, could have addressed these problems earlier, the governor said.

Unfunded projects. Baricuatro said unfunded obligations and infrastructure-related payables were piling up. She added that some contractors were asked to implement projects without a proper bidding process. She placed a preliminary total payable at up to P1.1 billion.

Education. The governor revealed that more than P1 billion in the Special Education Fund was left largely unutilized. She said the money could have been used for classrooms and teacher support.

Sidelined offices. Key offices, including the Cebu Provincial Anti-Drug Abuse Office, the Provincial Youth Commission, and the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) were downgraded or set aside. The governor noted that the PDRRMO had only three responders and no proper equipment.

Quarrying. Baricuatro’s administration suspended the issuance of quarry permits for a full audit. She said her review found that permits had been issued to companies that were not in full compliance with regulations.

Capitol relocation. Baricuatro said a previous plan to transfer the Capitol to Balamban, a project estimated at P500 million, will not be pursued

by her administration.

Governance roadmap

Baricuatro outlined a strategic roadmap dubbed “Kamo ang Sugbo” with six key areas: housekeeping, healthcare, hunger, happiness, partnerships, and future development.

Housekeeping: Through Executive Order 5, the Cebu People’s Assistance Center was set up to handle complaints and services. In its first two months, it resolved 51 cases and addressed 23 complaints.

Healthcare: The Province has hired 25 doctors and 160 nurses and has begun restocking medicines and equipment.

Hunger: Baricuatro pledged to eradicate hunger by 2030 through community kitchens that will partner with barangays, schools, and churches, sourcing food from local farmers and fishermen.

Happiness: Plans include improving water, roads, lighting, and waste management, as well as creating parks, sports grounds, and creative spaces.

Partnerships: The governor reconvened the Provincial Development Council and said she would work with LGUs, national agencies, and private groups.

Future development: Her administration intends to institutionalize disaster protocols and integrate early-warning systems with

climate-smart infrastructure.

Call for unity

Baricuatro closed her address by calling for cooperation across political lines, urging the provincial board to approve her healthcare budget agenda, including the construction of new hospital buildings.

“Give me three years — three years of your trust, your participation, and your unity — and I promise you, visible and real change will be felt in corners of Cebu,” she said.

The pushback

Garcia’s allies defended her record. Provincial Board (PB) Member Red Duterte said challenges were not new and that Garcia also made significant progress in infrastructure.

“Sa past administration, daghan man sab gyud nahimo. I think that those six years weren’t enough, and tinuod we had our challenges present pa gihapon karun, pero I am confident moving forward masulbad ra gihapon ang mga problema,” Duterte said.

(The past administration accomplished many things. I think those six years weren’t enough, and it’s true that our challenges are still present today. But I am confident that moving forward, the problems will be solved.)

Vice Gov. Glenn Anthony Soco, who presided over the session that hosted Baricuatro’s Sopa, also expressed support for the new governor’s vision but emphasized that the Garcia administration had its own set of priorities.

“The vision has been laid out, the message has a lot of heart. But in the previous administration, much has also been accomplished, lahi-lahi lang og (there just have different) priorities. If you look at infrastructure development, ubay-ubay sab (there were also many). This administration outlines different priorities,” he said.

What’s next

Baricuatro asked the PB to approve her healthcare budget and vowed that within three years, residents would feel “visible and real change.” She did not publicly divulge the amount.

The PB is dominated by the former governor’s allies, including Soco, Garcia’s running mate in the midterm elections last May.

Whether that change happens may depend on whether political divides give way to cooperation. / CDF